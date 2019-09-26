|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY – John Carmen Lanzara passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born to the late Joseph and Jennie Lanzara on July 16, 1932, he was a lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs. After attending Saratoga Schools, John enlisted in the Unites States Navy and served our Country during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954 ranking as a Machinist's Mate 1st Class. He also went to Coyne Electrical Technical School in Chicago. John was a proud member of the Saratoga Springs Fire Department, from 1959 to 1985 where he progressed through the ranks and served as Fire Chief from 1979 to 1985. Along with his career, John was part of the Principessa Elena Society, the Knights of Columbus, the VFW, the ITAM, and the Sawyer-Ridge Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, gardening, and being with his family. John is survived by his wife of 54 years Anne (O’Connor) Lanzara and his sons Edward of Charlotte, NC and John and his partner Susan Seeley of Saratoga Springs, NY. John’s family would like to thank Dr. Leibers and his staff, Dr. George Knapp and his staff, and the entire staff of Saratoga Hospital. Relatives and friends may call from 4PM to 7PM on Monday, September 30 at the William J. Burke & Sons Bussing/Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the historic Church of St. Peter’s, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs Tuesday, October 1 at 10AM followed by burial at St. Peter’s cemetery, on West Ave in Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-carmen-lanzara
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 28, 2019