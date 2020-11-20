1/
John Del Savio
Saratoga Springs, NY- John A. Del Savio, 71, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home in Saratoga Springs, NY. John was born July 1, 1949 in Gloversville, NY to the late Salvatore “John” Del Savio and Jennie I. (Handy) Del Savio. Private arrangements have been made per John’s wishes expressed over the years. The family asks for those wishes to be respected and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Pine Tree Rifle Club, Johnstown, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com


Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
