Saratoga Springs, NY- John A. Del Savio, 71, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home in Saratoga Springs, NY. John was born July 1, 1949 in Gloversville, NY to the late Salvatore "John" Del Savio and Jennie I. (Handy) Del Savio. Private arrangements have been made per John's wishes expressed over the years. The family asks for those wishes to be respected and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Pine Tree Rifle Club, Johnstown, NY.