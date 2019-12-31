|
|
Saratoga Springs – John H. Baker, Jr. passed away on December 29, 2019 in the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. He was born in Saratoga Springs on July 27, 1937 to the late John H. Baker, Sr. and Margaret Baker.John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was a lifetime member of the Goodfellows Hunting Club. John was also a big fan of auto racing. He was quite an athlete himself, excelling in baseball as a young man and continued to play competitive softball into his later years. John enjoyed a good meal, especially if he was able to catch it himself. He worked for Hoods Dairy and then for the Town of Wilton Highway Department where he retired after many years of employment.John proudly served in the United States Army from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1965.Survivors include his wife Teresa, sons; Jeff Baker, Steven (Darcy) Baker, and Michael (Colleen) Baker, sister Kathleen White, grandchildren; Timothy, Samuel, Patrick, Daniel, and Zachary Baker, and nephew Michael White.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-6pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY (518-584-5373). A funeral home service will be celebrated immediately following at 6pm.Burial will take place the following day, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10am at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave., Saratoga Springs.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefunerhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-h-baker-jr
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 2, 2020