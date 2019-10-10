|
|
Saratoga Springs - John J. Pompay, Jr. (Jack), 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.He was born on April 30, 1935 in Saratoga Springs to the late John and Angeline (DiRienzo) Pompay. Jack was a 1952 graduate of St. Peter’s Academy. He enlisted in the United States Army in1957, spending two years in the First Hercules Missile Battalion. After his honorable discharge, he worked at ESPEY Manufacturing for over 50 years, retiring in 2005 at age 70 as Vice President of Sales.Jack was a lifelong member of the Saratoga Springs Knights of Columbus Council #246 and The Saratoga-Wilton’s Elks Lodge #161. He was a communicant of St. Peter’s parish and a supporter of Saratoga Central Catholic High School.He enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with his dad, traveling with his family and participating as both a fan and coach in numerous sporting events, especially when his children and grandchildren were involved.Jack was an avid thoroughbred horse enthusiast, both as an owner and handicapper. He passionately followed and participated in the game of horseracing, first introduced to him by his father, and over the years as a devoted supporter of his daughter, trainer Terri Pompay.Another enjoyment of Jack’s was investing in a number of opportunities throughout his life. Some of his endeavors included owning and managing properties in New York, New Jersey and Florida, and managing Jet-M Farm to buy, race and sell thoroughbreds.As a loving dedicated family man, Jack, along with his wife Marie, instilled the values of faith, love, hard work and the importance of family time within their five children. With his incredible sense of humor, charm and genuine hospitality, Jack was always the life of the party. He, and his wife, thoroughly enjoyed entertaining family and friends at their home for any celebration…from a holiday to a Sunday afternoon gathering … All were welcome!Jack is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Marie (MacNeil) Pompay, and was the proud father of their five children, Teresa (Barry Berkelhammer)Pompay, Elizabeth (Joseph)Sirianni, Jacqueline Pompay Maher, John(Karen)Pompay, and Michael(Debra) Pompay. He was an adoring grandfather to Chance Pompay; Julia, Briana and Nicala Sirianni; Jocelyn, Kristen and Lauren Maher; John Allan, Melody, Ryan and Arabella Pompay, and Jelena and Ava Pompay. He is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack is pre-deceased by his sister Vivian (Pompay) DeVoe, and brother Michael J. Pompay.The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Pam Green, Kathleen Edwards and Wayne Bemis for all of their care and support.Relatives and friends may call from 9am-10am Friday, October 18, 2019 at the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10am, celebrated by the Rev. Thomas H. Chevalier, pastor. Burial with military honors will follow at the family plot in St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or Saratoga Central Catholic High, 247 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373)Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-j-pompay-jr
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 15, 2019