Jack Brown, 76, passed away January 21, 2019 in Nashville, TN after a long illness.Born December 8, 1942 he was the son of Philip and Lucia (Bolduc) Brown of Schuylerville, NY.After earning a BS in Education from Cortland State College in 1964 he joined the Peace Corps and was assigned to Columbia, South America. For two years, he worked with youth as a physical education teacher. Upon returning home, he was employed by Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth as a counselor after having worked at Schenectady City School District. Jack worked for Southwest Airlines for a time in Nashville, TN.He was a champion of those less fortunate by standing up and speaking out against injustices. Along with other former Peace Corps volunteers called the Crisis Corps, Jack helped to rebuild homes destroyed by a hurricane in Honduras. He traveled extensively in Central and South America and Mexico.He leaves behind a sister, Karen (John) Sapone; a niece, Mary Sapone, and a nephew, Philip Sapone, as well as several cousins.The family would like to thank Tyler Likes for his friendship and compassionate support of Jack.A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Notre Dame-Visitation Church, 18 Pearl St., Schuylerville, NY with Rev. Martin Fisher, officiating.Burial will be in the spring in Notre Dame Cemetery, Schuylerville.Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-joseph-brown
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 17, 2019