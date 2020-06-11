Saratoga Springs, NY - It is with deep sorrow that the family of John M. Hogan, Jr. mourn his sudden passing on May 11th, 2020. John was the son of the late Laura and John Hogan, Sr. of Saratoga Springs. John was born in Saratoga Springs on August 25th, 1935 in a house next to High Rock Springs (now gone).He attended Saratoga High and he graduated from Siena College in 1957. John entered active duty in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. In May 1958, he entered Officer Training School as an Instructor for new recruits. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1964. John married the love of his life, Ann Erin Sweeney in September 1959. After the wedding, they moved to Brooklyn where John worked full-time for the New York Public Service Commission and he attended NY Law School in the night division. He finished in the top of his class. Upon graduating from law school the couple, who by now had three of their four sons, returned to Saratoga, where John joined the law firm of Leary, Fullerton, Ford & Aussicker. He continued his practice as a partner with Ford, Jones, & Hogan, which subsequently became Hogan, Lee & LeCours, and then Hogan & Hogan.John was an active member of the Saratoga community. In his younger years he was the President of the Young Republicans, conducting fundraisers and assisting with special functions-notably when Senator Jacob Javits came to town. John was a long-time member of the American Bar Association and Saratoga County Bar Association having appeared in proceedings in New Jersey, Virginia, Michigan, Massachusetts, Louisiana, and Florida. John was also a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #246 Saratoga Springs NY. He served on the board of the Salvation Army.Throughout his life, John and Erin shared a love of traveling and they embarked on numerous trips around the world, including notably to France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Russia, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Greece, Turkey, Monaco, Hong Kong, Morocco, South Africa, Qatar, Costa Rica, Singapore, Japan, Sri Lanka and nearly all of the states. John was a former member of Troy Country Club, Saratoga Golf and Polo Club, and the Saratoga Reading Room. After retirement, John took up gardening and painting.John leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, the former Erin Sweeney of Troy, New York and his four sons, of whom he was very proud, Jake, Matthew (Jennifer), Daniel (Kristen), Michael (Llona). His granddaughter Caty, and grandsons Jack, Sam, Matthew, John Henry, Daniel, Patrick, Nicholas, Maximilian and Drew. John also leaves his loving sister Laura (Lorraine Hickey) of Sebago Lake, Maine.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in John’s memory to the American Kidney Foundation or to the Knights of Columbus #246.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-m-hogan
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.