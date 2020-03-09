Home

Ballston Spa: John M. Palus, Jr., 68, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1951 at the Benedict Memorial Hospital in Ballston Spa to John and Mary Ann Palus.John graduated from Saratoga Catholic High School and went on to a career with local Chrysler Dealers as Parts Manager. He retired from the Saratoga County DPW.John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. In his later years, he preferred sitting by the warm fire and watching the deer and wildlife pass through the yard.He was predeceased by his parents John and Mary Ann. John is survived by his partner of 37 years Barbara Kerr, sister Mary Ann Palus; brother Joel Palus; his adopted family Kimberly Allen (Brian), Brant Abbernante; grandchildren Robert, Kassandra, and Kristian; great grandchildren Kaeden, Zariyah and Evelyn Rouse; special cousins Edward, John, Michael and Joseph Cisar. He will be especially missed by his yorkie, Duddy.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 12 from 5pm to 7pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will follow at 7pm.The family would like to thank special friends Keith Clinton and Jacob Harrica, Community Hospice of Saratoga, and Dr. Su and his staff at Malta Medical for supporting John during this difficult time.Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to 4-H Shooting Sports, 50 West High Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Please make check payable to Cornell Cooperative Extension.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-m-palus-jr
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 10, 2020
