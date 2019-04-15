Home

M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY 12828
(518) 747-9266
John "Jackie" Meyer

Syracuse - John “Jackie” Meyer, 59, of Syracuse and formerly of Troy, passed away on Saturday, April, 13, 2019 at Upstate Medical Hospital, Syracuse.Born on Feb. 7, 1960 in Troy, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Ellen (Cookfair) Meyer.Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, William Meyer.Survivors include his brother, Robert Meyer (Lynn) of Saratoga Springs, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The Rite of committal will be at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Jean’s cemetery, Troy.Donations may be made in his memory to Catholic Charities, 40 North Main Avenue, Albany, NY 12203 or www.ccrcda.org.Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For online condolences and to view Jackie’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-jackie-meyer
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 16, 2019
