|
|
John ""Sean"" Moran, of Saratoga Springs, NY passed away peacefully at home on February 18, 2019, with family by his side. He was 76.
Born in Dublin in 1942, He was the son of the late Patrick F. Moran and Elizabeth Clancy. He lived in Ireland as a child and moved to Coventry, England when he was a teenager. In 1960, he emigrated to the states and resided in Long Island with his family. It is in Queens, NY where he met his first wife, Lydia and married in 1962. They had two children together, Kevin and Debra. John was a truck driver for many years but ultimately found a passion for horses. He trained and raced Harness Horses with his brother Desi and decided to move to Saratoga Springs in the early 70s. He was formerly a business owner of the Saratoga Newsroom on Broadway and the Horseshoe Inn. In the late 70's, he met his second wife, Linda Cummings, becoming a father to Justin Moran.
John was a family man. He was always quick to offer advice or an ear to listen. His quick wit and charm made his personality shine. He was truly a genuine, kind hearted soul. In his final years, he had a strong bond with his grandson, Seanie. They saw each other daily. Many conversations about all aspects of life made their time together very memorable. He will be deeply missed.
John is predeceased by his second wife, Linda Moran; son, Justin Moran; daughter, Debra Thomas; brothers, Paddy and Desmond Moran; sisters, Rosaleen Moran and Helen Moran (his twin).
Survivors include his sisters, Bernie Scuderi and Lilly Carollo (Frank) of FL; son, Kevin Moran of West Palm Beach, FL; his first wife, Lydia Taylor of Ballston spa; Son-in-law, Harold Thomas; his grandchildren, Sean, J.R, and Devin Thomas of Ballston spa. Mya and Liam Moran of S. Glens falls. Rachel Wellington of Oklahoma and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY. Family and friends may call from 9:00 am – 11:00 am prior to the service at the church.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Saratoga Community Hospice for their care given to John during his illness.
If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit the funeral home website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 20, 2019