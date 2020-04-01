|
|
Saratoga Springs, NYJohn Fredrick Nelson Jr. passed away peacefully at Saratoga Hospital on March 29, 2020. Bornon July 7, 1946, he was the son of the late John (Jock) and Ruth Richardson Nelson.John went to St. Clements and was an altar boy there when he was young. John graduated fromSaratoga Springs High School, then went on to graduate from Siena College in Loudonville, NYwith a bachelor’s in accounting. He enjoyed his work as a corporate controller at various hotels,including the Gideon Putnam, the Sheraton Hotels, and the Desmond Hotel. When John wasn’tworking, he loved to spend time with his family and friends and outdoors. He enjoyed skiing andfishing. He also enjoyed spending time at the Saratoga Senior Center socializing with his friendsfrom there. John was very kind, funny and warm-hearted. He will be missed by many.John is predeceased by his parents, sister, Margaret McCabe and grandson, Michael W. OwensJr.He is survived by his beloved brother Richard (Eileen) Nelson, children: Michele (William)Coiner of Saratoga Springs, Keir Nelson of Saratoga Springs and Alexandra Nelson ofCharleston South Carolina, grandchildren, Tyler Coiner, Taylor Coiner, and Jayden Nelson, greatgrandchildren, August Owens, Michael Owens III, Ethan Owens, and Ariana Owens, manynieces, nephews, and his lifelong friends, Steve Chiperno, Phil Benscoter, Essie Motameni, BillCherry, Michael Corona Jr., Phillip Alonzo, and Judy McAllister.John’s family would like to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital and Saratoga Hospice for theircompassion and kindheartedness towards their family in this trying time.Due to Covid-19, services will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to, Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY12866. Online condolences may be made at, www.tunisonfunerhome.com. In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to the Saratoga Senior Center in John’s name. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-nelson-jr
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 2, 2020