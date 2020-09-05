Stillwater, NY- John O. Compton, 88, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully at Albany Medical Center on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born on March 9, 1932 in Tazewell, VA, he was the son of the late, Irene (Mullins) Compton. John married the love of his life, Joan (Logan) Compton with whom he shared 63 years of marriage, had eight children and several grandchildren. John owned restaurants for over 50 years including, Spa Restaurant, Sugar Shack and Compton’s. He taught all of his kids and several others the restaurant business. He was very generous with his time and patience while teaching. John retired in 2016 selling Compton’s to his two daughters and son in law, Sandra Compton, Tina Maher and William Maher. He always had a smile on his face and lived life to the fullest. John will be missed by everyone that knew him. Services will be private.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing& Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
