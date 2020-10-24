FLAGER BEACH, FLA.- On Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, John P. Eichler, loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away suddenly at the age of 56 in Flagler Beach, Fla. John was born on April 19, 1964 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., the son of Rose M. Sullivan Eichler and the late William Eichler, Jr. John was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and was currently employed at Technetics of Daytona, Fla., as a Receiving Technician. If you asked where he went to school, he would have told you he studied at Grateful Dead University! John’s love for his grandchildren was unconditional, he loved them very much and was so proud of them! He had a great passion for music, especially, Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead and was an avid New England Patriots fan! John was loved by many for his kind and compassionate spirit! He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Suzanne; mother, Rose; children: Celia (Eric) Rivera of Florida, Teddy Eichler of Schuylerville, N.Y., Lilly (Brian) Eichler of Colorado, and Rachel (Vinny) Honan of New Paltz, N.Y.; grandchildren: Kadyn, Cassidy, Marcello, Eric, Mariah and Mason. His brother, Willie (Cheryl) Eichler, and sisters: Linda (Bill) Bradley, Jackie (Terry) Marcellus, Valerie (Earl) Crawfordand Rose (Chris) Busold; several nieces and nephews; his beloved friend, Paula “Pinky” DeGearo; and his traveling companion, Hazi Mae! John was predeceased by his son, Luther. We will always carry your memory in our hearts! Fly high and let your spirit flow free! A celebration of John’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 12866. Family and friends may call from 3 to 5p.m.prior to the celebration of life.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-p-eichler