1/1
John P. Eichler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLAGER BEACH, FLA.- On Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, John P. Eichler, loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away suddenly at the age of 56 in Flagler Beach, Fla. John was born on April 19, 1964 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., the son of Rose M. Sullivan Eichler and the late William Eichler, Jr. John was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and was currently employed at Technetics of Daytona, Fla., as a Receiving Technician. If you asked where he went to school, he would have told you he studied at Grateful Dead University! John’s love for his grandchildren was unconditional, he loved them very much and was so proud of them! He had a great passion for music, especially, Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead and was an avid New England Patriots fan! John was loved by many for his kind and compassionate spirit! He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Suzanne; mother, Rose; children: Celia (Eric) Rivera of Florida, Teddy Eichler of Schuylerville, N.Y., Lilly (Brian) Eichler of Colorado, and Rachel (Vinny) Honan of New Paltz, N.Y.; grandchildren: Kadyn, Cassidy, Marcello, Eric, Mariah and Mason. His brother, Willie (Cheryl) Eichler, and sisters: Linda (Bill) Bradley, Jackie (Terry) Marcellus, Valerie (Earl) Crawfordand Rose (Chris) Busold; several nieces and nephews; his beloved friend, Paula “Pinky” DeGearo; and his traveling companion, Hazi Mae! John was predeceased by his son, Luther. We will always carry your memory in our hearts! Fly high and let your spirit flow free! A celebration of John’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 12866. Family and friends may call from 3 to 5p.m.prior to the celebration of life.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-p-eichler


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved