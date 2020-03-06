Home

GRANVILLE - John P. Engelbert, age 66 of Granville, NY, passed away at home Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in Flushing, NY, the son of William T, and Hilda Gunderson Engelbert.At a young age John’s family moved from Long Island, NY to Saratoga Springs, NY. He was a 1972 graduate of Saratoga Springs High School in 1973 John joined the U.S. Army reaching the rank of Master Sergeant as a Quartermaster retiring from the Army in 1992. He then was employed by Regis Inc of Glens Falls for 25 years prior to his retirement in 2019.John was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He also enjoyed bowling and collecting baseball cards. John was also a stamp collector.John is survived by his mother, Hilda Gunderson Engelbert; brother, William E. (Nancy) Engelbert; sister, Ann Marie (Terry) Beagle; aunt, and uncle, Gustave and Grace Gunderson of Georgia. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. John was especially fond of Edward Bousley who he considered a foster son.John is predeceased by his father, William T. Engelbert; maternal and paternal grandparents, Pearl and Edward, William and Anna Engelbert; two nephews, John Brown and Dustin Barnes.Family and friends may call from 3pm to 5 pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY.Interment with military honors will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.The family would like to thank Dr Aqeel Gillani and the staff of the C.R. Wood Cancer Center of Glens Falls, NY for all their care and support. We would also like to thank the Granville EMS and the Police Department for their care and quick response.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of John to a cancer .For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-p-engelbert
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 7, 2020
