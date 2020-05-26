John P. Jones
Middle Grove - John P. Jones 59, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born in Ballston Spa, NY on September 19, 1960 to George and Patricia (Kilburn) Jones.John worked for Ballston Spa Central Schools for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family. He was a scrapper and loved searching for treasures at garage sales.“Big John” treated all his friends like family and cherished the times they spent together. He would always greet you with a “skittlebolt” with his pointer finger gripped between his teeth.He was predeceased by his father George and his brother David. John is survived by his wife Jami and their daughter Tabetha; his mother Patricia Jones; siblings Joann Harris, Kelly Jones (Rick), and Michael Jones (Sandy); many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and beloved friends.A celebration of life will be held on a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to the Rubin Dialysis Center, 59 Myrtle Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12020.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-p-jones

Published in The Saratogian from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
