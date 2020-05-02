Saratoga Springs, New York - John P. (Jack) Pelagalli, 95, of Wesley Health Care Center and formerly of Maplewood Manor, died on Friday, May 1, 2020 after a long illness.He was born on November 5, 1924 near Naples, Italy and was the son of the late Andrea and Allesandra Pelagalli. His family came to the United States in 1927, initially residing in Hoboken, NJ. They eventually moved “up the hill” to Jersey City, where Jack resided until 1951, when he married his late wife, Gloria. After their marriage on April 7, 1951, Jack and Gloria resided in Brooklyn, NY until 1997, when they moved to Clifton Park, NY.Jack was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church in Clifton Park. When residing in Brooklyn, he worked as foreman for Welbilt in Queens, NY, then as a stove repairman until his retirement. He was an avid Yankees and NY Football Giants fan. Even while at the Wesley Community he enjoyed his Chianti. Jack was devoted to his wife, Gloria, until her passing. He was also the devoted father of the Hon. Paul (Carlie) Pelagalli, Saratoga County Family Court Judge, and Susan (Philip) Sherman of Scarsdale, NY; brother of the late Nicholas Pelagalli, Mary DeSando, and Ann Lypinski; cherished grandfather of Lindsey Sherman, Madeline and Jack Pelagalli; also survived by several nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank the staff of the 5th Floor of the Springs Building at the Wesley Health Care Center and the staff of The Community Hospice for the care given to Jack and to Gloria.Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY. Due to the current limitations of covid-19, funeral services will be private for the immediate family.A memorial Mass will be held at a future date at Corpus Christi Church in Ushers, NY.Those wishing to remember Jack may make a donation to Corpus Christi Church, 2001, U.S. 9 , Round Lake, NY 12151.For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-p-jack-pelagalli
Published in The Saratogian from May 2 to May 3, 2020.