John Patrick Delay, a long time resident of Saratoga Springs, died on April 7, 2019, at 82 years old after a short fight with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy Delay. They both were living in St. Petersburg, Florida at the time of his passing. He is survived by his children, David Delay, Darcy Walkowiak, and Mindy Delay, his grandchildren Spencer Hatman, Taber Walkowiak, Devon Delay, Addison Walkowiak, Paris Walkowiak and Ezekiel Walkowiak, and his great-grandchildren Dean, Grant and Reid Hatman. John was one of the Army's atomic veterans stationed in the Pacific during the nuclear testing of the late 1950's. John will be greatly missed by all who knew him. There will be no service. Anyone wishing to do something in his memory is encouraged to make a donation to the Disabled American Veterans. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-patrick-delay
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 18, 2019