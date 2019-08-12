|
|
John R. Osuch, of Saratoga, passed away at the age of 90, on Friday August 9th, 2019. He was born in Hudson, NY. He was retired from Burnt-Hills Ballston Lake Central School District as Payroll officer and Saratoga Harness track in which he worked as the Money Room Supervisor.John was a graduate of Eastchester High School in Scarsdale, NY, in 1948. He then attended University of Vermont in 1955. He was Eastchester Eagles 4 Sportsman standout in baseball, football, track and basketball and UVM Tracksters track captain his Senior Year.In 1949, John attended the Naval Training Center in Great Lakes Illinois. He then was stationed in Charleston South Carolina with Company 171. During this time, he was a 3-year all-star with the Atlantic fleet Mine Craft Base League and the county amateur Berlins team.His love for sports continued in 1959 when John played for the Semi pro football team the Schenectady Stormers, and then in later years coached for the Metro Maulers.John, aka JR, Julius, Suchy Johnny O always was ready with a funny joke or story. He loved to make people laugh. Friends and colleagues will tell you he was one of most kind, gentle and one of the funniest people they ever meet.He is survived by his devoted wife Mary (Belouin) Osuch. He is predeceased by his parents Teresa and Ralph Puccini and Julius Osuch. He was a loving father to Cheryl Scranton, Christopher Osuch and Jody (Dave) Henry. A caring Stepfather to Philip (Refiye) and Ashley Tappan.Grandfather to Nicholas (Stephanie) and Corey Henry and Great grandfather to Cameron HenryCelebration of Life will be arranged early November 2019 http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-r-osuch
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 13, 2019