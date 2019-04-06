|
|
Clifton Park, NY-John W. Cermak, age 65, of Parkwood Village Apartments, died suddenly on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. He was born on September 26, 1953 in Niskayuna, NY and was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Crowley) Cermak. John was a graduate of Niskayuna High School and attended SUNY Canton.He is survived by his beloved son, Colton Cermak, of Ballston Spa, his brother Frank (Kerry) Cermak of Rexford, and sisters Anne (Georg) Mancuso of Niskayuna, and Kathleen (late Garet) Smith of Ballston Spa. He also leaves behind his four-legged best buddy, Sammy, and many dear friends.A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.Visit Mr. Cermak’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-w-cermak
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 7, 2019