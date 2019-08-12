|
Ballston Spa: John W. Gobo, 80, returned to the Lord peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born on June 16, 1939, John was the son of the late Anthony and Gertrude Gobo and raised in North Creek.John attended and graduated from SUNY Cobleskill, Hartwick College, and SUNY Albany with a master's in Business Education. As Professor Emeritus, John retired from Hudson Valley Community College. John was also a professor at Junior College of Albany and a teacher at Guilderland Central School and Canajoharie Central School. John understood the importance of education and enjoyed his time as an academic advisor.John was a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa and an active member of the community. John was a Councilmen for the Town of Milton and served for 17 years as Chairman of the Town of Milton Planning Board. From 1989-1994 John served as a member of the Saratoga County Local Conditional Release Commission.John was an avid downhill skier until this past year, and in the summer months enjoyed spending time on his boat with friends. John devoted numerous hours during his retirement to serving the greater community through Meals on Wheels, transporting seniors to medical appointments and as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and volunteer at Saratoga Hospital.John enjoyed eating at many local restaurants and whenever he was asked how he was doing, he always replied, "Well, I'm still vertical." With a good spirit, John maintained his unique sense of humor until the very end.Funeral services will be held 9:30am Friday, August 16 at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by his friends Rev. Francis R. Vivacqua, Pastor, Rev. Thomas J. Kelly, Pastor Emeritus, Rev. Rick Lesser, Rev. James A. Ebert, and Rev. Patrick J. Rice. Friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, August 15, Feast Day of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, from 4pm to 6pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Interment will take place in North Creek at John's family plot.In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to St. Mary's School Guardian Angel Fund, 40 Thompson Street, Ballston Spa, which provides educational scholarships and tuition assistance for students.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 13, 2019