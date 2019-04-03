|
|
AlbanyJonathan J. Nutting “JJ” 37, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in Plattsburgh, NY on May 21, 1981, he was the son of Steven and Catherine Nutting. He was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and earned an associate degree in Radio and Television Broadcasting from Adirondack Community College.Jonathan was a devoted NY Mets and NY Giants fan. He loved sports and going to the games. He enjoyed country music concerts, playing video games, and watching movies. He never missed a fair or a parade. Jonathan traveled throughout the United States with his mom, visiting Disney, Las Vegas and California.He was predeceased by his brother Jason, and his grandparents Warren and Barbara Nutting, and John and Frances Bena. Jonathan is survived by his parents Steven and Catherine Nutting; brothers Michael and Travis; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9am to 10am Saturday, April 6 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 10am. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Saratoga Springs.Memorial contributions in memory of Jonathan may be made to the Lexington Foundation, 465 North Perry Street, Johnstown, NY 12095.The family would like to thank the staff of the Lexington VanRen Home for their care and compassion.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jonathan-j-nutting
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 4, 2019