GANSEVOORT - Joseph Dennis Redding passed away Friday February 14th at Saratoga Hospital encircled by his loving family. Joe was born on November 10, 1947 in Saratoga Springs to Dolores Colamaria and William Redding. He was raised in Wilton, NY by his mother and stepfather Henry A. Wilhelm. Joe graduated from Saratoga Springs High School class of 1966. He started his career at Farmers Hardware on Broadway in Saratoga Springs and went on to continue at Allerdice Building Supply. In his spare time, he was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He was an expert in taking apart and restoring motorcycles, bicycles, and Webber grills. There wasn’t anything mechanical that he couldn’t fix. He enjoyed taking long rides through the Adirondacks, Vermont, and Maine with his wife, Diane, his brother, Vince, and his friends.Joseph Redding was an instant friend as soon as you met him. His friendly face and warm personality were outmatched only by his desire to help. There wasn’t anyone around that didn’t like him. No matter where he went, there was always someone shouting “Hey, Joe!”Joe is survived by his wife and riding partner Diane, his brother Vincent Redding (Barbara), and sister Lisa Benton (Chris). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews including Allyson Sherman (Bill), Vincent Joseph Redding (Stephanie), Gerard Benton (Alexandra), and Irene Benton (Mike Ferraro Jr).Joe’s family would like to thank the staff of D-3, Saratoga Hospital, for their kind and attentive care.He will be sorely missed by his family, his Allerdice team, and his good friends. “Hey y-o!”There will be a celebration of Joe’s life on Sunday, February 23rd from 4-6 pm followed by a brief service at Compassionate Care, 402 Maple Avenue Saratoga Springs. In lieu of flowers, Joe’s wishes were to donate to a children’s .For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-dennis-redding
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 19, 2020