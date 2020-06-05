SARATOGA SPRINGS - Joseph Ernest Poitras, age 95, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center with his family at his side. He was born on January 19, 1925 in Rumney, New Hampshire, the son of the late Erwin St. John and Arlene Poitras St. John.Joseph served his country with pride in the US Navy from 1943 to 1951. After serving his country Joseph worked for several companies throughout his career such as Mott ManbeckMachinery Company, Electric Boata Division of General Dynamics,as well as the Saratoga County Child Support Enforcement Unit prior to retiring.He was well-respected in the community as a man of integrity and of good humor. His family and friends will remember him for his lifelong love for the Navy and all the special stories, his love for music, reading, but especially the love for his family.Joseph is survived by his beloved wife, Hazel Beatrice Poitras; sons, Wade Poitras, Joseph E. Poitras, Jr.; daughter, Sandra Harkins; sister, Nancy Young; three grandchildren, Daniel Harkins, Christopher Harkins, Tyler Stout and many friends who will miss him dearly.Heis preceded in death by his brother George W. Brunina.A family visitation will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY prior to the service which will be held at 11:30 am with Father Juanito Asprec officiating. Interment will be held at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.The CDC has recommended we limit attendance to 10 people at a time. We ask that you please be mindful of the ongoing health concerns of COVID-19, and we thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest and the staff.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-ernest-poitras
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.