Joseph G. Nokes (Joe) 71, of Saratoga Springs passed away after a brief illness Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born on October 16, 1948 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Roland “Henry” and Anna Nokes (Cook). Joe attended Saratoga Springs High School prior to enlisting in the US Navy in 1968. Joe proudly served his country for 4 years spending most of his time aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. Joe married Kathleen A. Patterson on July 21, 1968 at St. Clements Church in Saratoga Springs. Joe was a lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs, where he proudly served the Saratoga Springs Fire Department for 26 years; during which time he held various positions in the Local 343, including Vice President. Upon his retirement in 2003, Joe found great pleasure in his work for Independent Contractor Supplies alongside of good friend Jack McLaren. Joe was an active member of the ITAM, the Eagles Club, and the American Legion Post 70, where he served a year as commander. Joe enjoyed spending his time doing crossword puzzles, gardening, visiting Atlantic City, spending time with his friends at the ITAM and American Legion, and watching his beloved NY Jets. More than anything, Joe loved spending his time entertaining his family. From Sunday dinners to summertime and holiday cookouts, Joe saw to it that his family was well fed, happy, and healthy. Joe is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen (Patterson) Nokes; his two children, Jody Carter (Travis) and Scott Nokes (Kim); grandchildren Britni Thompson (Brandon) and Aiden Carter; great granddaughter Aria Emigh; his numerous brothers and sisters in-law; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his sister, Donna Rieckens; his brother, James Nokes, and his brother in- law, Edward Patterson. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at the William J. Burke and Sons Bussing/Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. An interment will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 at 2pm, with military honors at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duel Rd. Schuylerville. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the wonderful staff in the Medical ICU at Albany Medical Center for all of their hard work and dedication to making Joe’s last days comfortable and peaceful. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-g-g-nokes
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 1, 2020