Joseph J. Penree Sr. 83, of Saratoga Springs, NY and formerly of Utica, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.He was born on March 18, 1936 in Utica a son of the late Harold and Stella (Pelczar) Penree. On January 19, 1957 at St. Francis de Sales Church in Utica he was united in marriage to Jeanette Ventura a blessed union of over 62 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.Joseph owned and operated Penree Refrigeration for 29 years. He then accepted a position with Grand Union as a Refrigeration Manager of the Northeast Division. Joe retired from Grand Union in 1999.He was a member of St. Clements Roman Catholic Church in Saratoga Springs, he also was a 39 year member of the Refrigeration Engineers Society, a past member of the Moose Club, the Eagles Club in North Utica, and the Flub Dub Club.Joe was an avid Gun Collector who also enjoyed Target Shooting. He also enjoyed playing cards, going to the Casino, and was a big sports enthusiast. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, he especially enjoyed his family vacations. He will be remembered by his family as a person who was always there to help. Whatever his family needed he would make sure he did his best to get it taken care of. His family was very important to him.He is survived by his wife Jeanette Penree of Saratoga Springs, his children, Marsha Penree, Kathy (Matt) Luppino, Joseph Jr. (Kelly) Penree, Sandra Penree and her companion Karen St. Mary, Lynn (Rick) Simpson, and Eric (Megan) Penree. He also leaves his grandchildren, Robert and Sarah Foster, Kelly Rockwell, Tricia (John) Jantzen, Kristen (Franklin) Taylor, Daniel Luppino, Anthony (Christine) Penree, Nicholas (Caitlyn) Penree, Mark (Stephanie Palmatier) Dewey, Patrick (Nicole Fitzgerald) Dewey, David Penree, Christopher Penree, Richard Jr., Erica, Reid and Paige Simpson, Ryleigh, Rowan and Ryker Penree, he also leaves his great grandchildren, Hailey Penree, Athena Dewey, Madison Dewey, John Jr., and Juliana Jantzen. He leaves a sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Peter Lallier, a sister-in-law Margaret Penree and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves a very special friend Peter Darcy and his wife Christine. He was predeceased by his brother Donald Penree.Funeral services will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Whitesboro, NY where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. in Whitesboro, NY.For those who wish please consider Hospice & Palliative Care or the in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-j-penree-sr
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 31, 2019