Milton, NY - Joseph John Favata, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital after fighting a long illness.He was born to the late John C. Favata and Theresa LaMonica on September, 4th 1950 in Rome, NY. After graduating from Rome Free Academy in 1968 he followed his passion for the restaurant industry. He ran numerous Ponderosas throughout the Capital District where many of his employees referred to him as Mr. "F." He later became Director of Operations for Pizzeria Uno in Saratoga, where he retired in 2011.Joseph had a great love for his family, especially his grandchildren. Jordan Buchas, (Taylor Lewis), Jake Potter, (Kerrigan Lessor), Emma Potter, Rusty Smith, Hannah Smith (Jake) & Logan Smith. He enjoyed going to the Saratoga Race Track, was a devoted football fan, and also loved spending time with his four legged fur baby, Norma Jean.He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Favata; three daughters & spouses, Lisa and Jason Fisher, Cammie and Russell Smith, Natalie Wonders and Ryan Kelly; three sisters Carol and Sal Muratore, Ceil and Joe Huluska, Laurie Ramsdale, and his many nieces, nephews and very special friends & neighbors. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Prudence (Prudy) Ellinger and longtime friend & mother of his children, Gail Favata.The family would like to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital, 3rd floor, for their kindness & outstanding care. A special thank you to Shelly Thorton.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 2-4pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff, Inc. Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.A funeral service will be celebrated at 4pm at the funeral home by Reverend Richard Hoffman, Director of Pastoral Care Services at Saratoga Hospital.Burial will be private.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-john-favata Published in The Saratogian on May 3, 2019