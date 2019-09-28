|
Joseph Kevin Lane, 42, of Clifton Park died on Sept. 24, 2019 at Albany Medical Center Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 22, 1976 and was the beloved husband of Heather M. (Bosela) Lane, whom he married on Dec. 2, 2011. He was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School class of 1995 and Clarkson University class of 1999, where he earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Management of Information Systems. Joseph was a financial systems manager for Commerce Hub in Albany for 8 years where he was a hard-working and dependable co-worker. He was also working towards his MBA at SUNY Albany and would have graduated this coming May.Survivors in addition to his beloved wife Heather, include his parents, Regina Tavolacci (Less) Laska of St. Augustine, FL, Bert Lane (and his longtime companion Linda Stults) of Cortlandt Manor, NY. He is the devoted father of Ryan Joseph Lane, age 6, and Ashley Elizabeth Lane, age 4; brother of James (Lara) Lane of Needham, MA; maternal grandson of Marian Tavolacci; son-in-law of John and Mary Bosela of Wilton, NY; and brother-in-law to Lauren (Bosela) and Joseph Hammer. He is also survived by his four nieces Olivia, Lilly, Lorelei and Leighton, his nephew Dillon, and hismany God Children.Joseph was a loving husband and devoted father. He had a very special bond with his children and spent a lot of time with them. They enjoyed building Legos together, taking care of the family vegetable garden and going on fast amusement park rides. He loved his parents, brother, and grandmother with all his heart. He was always willing to drop everything to help out any family members and friends that needed him.Joseph loved being around others and as a result, acquired many close friends throughout high school, college and beyond. He also treasured his yearly trip to Raquette Lake with his lifelong friends. We will miss his presence, selflessness, sense of humor and his beautiful smile most of all.Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 am at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd. Clifton Park, NY 12065 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Calling hours will be from 4-7 pm Monday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065.Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterford, NYMemorial contributions may be made to the Ryan and Ashley Lane College Fund in care of the funeral home.For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-kevin-lane
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 29, 2019