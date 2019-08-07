|
|
Joseph Mahay died on August 7th. He was 73 years old. He was born and grew up in the rural area outside of Saratoga Springs. Joe attended a one room school house. He graduated from Schuylerville Central High School and received his BA & MA from SUNY Albany. He spent his career working with troubled teens and people with developmental disabilities. Joe leaves his wife Nami Tannen, their 3 daughters, 6 granchildren, his 4 siblings and step father.There will be a memorial service for him at Congregation B'nia Israel in Northhampton, MA in approximately one month date tba. Drozdal Funeral Home of Northhampton, MA has been entrusted with his services. Donations in his name can be made to Protect the Adirondacks, Inc. For more information please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-mahay
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 8, 2019