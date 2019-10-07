|
Hudson Falls, NY - Joseph Verrigni, 69, beloved husband, father and brother, entered Heaven on Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019), following a month's battle with pancreatic cancer.Born on Halloween, Oct. 31, 1949 in Saratoga Springs, NY, he was the son of the late Gerald A. and Anna Lanaro Verrigni. He attended St. Peter's Elementary school and was a graduate of Saratoga High School in the class of 1967. Joe worked at his family store, Rocky and Jerry's Market on Warren Street and continued employment at Albany Public. He graduated from ACC and became an accounting manager for Southworth Machinery (Caterpillar dealership) in Menands.Married to the former Mary H. Ant in St. Clement's Church on April 18, 1971, Joe loved his family and all the Italian gatherings. He found laughter and comradery with his coffee crews of over twenty years, including McDonald's and Dunkin' Donuts. Joe also loved Saratoga Springs, enjoyed horse racing, going to casinos, NASCAR and football. He was a big man with an even larger heart. A third degree life member of Saratoga Council 246 Knights of Columbus and Saratoga Assembly 745 Fourth Degree Assembly, he was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in South Glens Falls.In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by one sister, Linda Lee Larmon and a nephew, Dustin Larmon.Survivors include his wife of 48 1/2 years, Mary H. (Ant) Verrigni; daughter, Amy M. Verrigni of Glens Falls, son, Jerry (Jessica) Verrigni of Campbell, NY; his loving siblings, Geraldine (Tom) Ziegelhofer of Tampa, FL, Gerald A. (Marge) Verrigni, Jr. of Gansevoort and Michael (Tracy) Verrigni of Atlanta, GA; several nieces, nephews, cousins and his grand fur baby, Hemi. The family wishes to thank Dr. Ovais Ahmed, Dr. Charles Yun and all the wonderful people on T2 and T6 of Glens Falls Hospital that took such good care of Joe. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7pm Friday (Oct. 11, 2019) at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, where members of the Knights of Columbus will meet at 5:30pm for their service.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Saturday (Oct. 12) in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., So. Glens Falls, by the Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, West Ave., Saratoga Springs.Joe's family requests memorials may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the American Diabetes Assoc., 2 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY 12205.Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 8, 2019