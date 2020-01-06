|
Cobleskill (Schoharie County): Joseph Vincent O’Connor, 81, of Cherry Lane in Cobleskill passed away Saturday, January 4th peacefully at his home under the loving care of his family and hospice.He was born February 24, 1938 in Saratoga Springs, NY the son of the late J. Kearney and Frances (Moffitt) O’Connor. A 1956 graduate of Saratoga Springs High school, he went on to serve three years in the US Marine Corps being honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. On February 6, 1960 he married Judith Elizabeth (Tracy) O’Connor of Albany having six children together. He attended Siena College and Santa Monica City College and later worked for The Rand Corp. of Santa Monica, GE, American Finance, and retired from NY State Higher Education Department in 2001.Active in his community, Joe served as an altar boy at St. Clement’s Church in Saratoga Springs and later served several years as Treasurer for St. Vincent de Paul R.C. Church in Cobleskill. He volunteered several years with the local Cub Scouts as well as the Schoharie County Literacy program. He enjoyed hobbies of reading, writing, history, meteorology, baseball stat’s that were easily found as a paper boy in his youth, hiking the Adirondacks, raising chickens and especially telling jokes and walking. He enjoyed laughing, the time spent with family at Morningside Camps and Cottages/Minerva Lake and watching his beloved Atlanta Braves and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football.Besides his parents, Joseph was predeceased by a daughter, Tracy Elizabeth Cleveland. Survivors include his wife, Judith O’Connor of Cobleskill, his sons; James (Pam) O’Connor of Virginia Beach, VA, Jeffery (Pam) O’Connor of Cobleskill, Robert O’Connor of Chesapeake, VA and Gary (Karen) O’Connor of Cobleskill, his daughter Kerry O’Connor of Ft. Myers, FL, his brothers; John (Mary) of Saratoga Springs, Thomas (Charmi), of Ballston Spa, Robert (late Carole) of FL, and Richard (late Ruth) of Selkirk, his sister Agnes (late Chuck) Hamberger of Saratoga Springs, 9 grandchildren; Sarah (Sean) Grady, Angela (Dave) Ramirez, Lydia, Hope, Ben, Kaitlyn, Owen, and Garrett O’Connor, 2 great grandchildren; Genesis Grady and George Thom as well as several nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held from 11AM to 1PM on Wednesday, January 8th at the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home, 108 Chapel Street Cobleskill followed by a prayer service at 1PM. Burial with military honors will be held at the Cobleskill Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. O’Connor to Literacy of NY, Fulton, Montgomery & Schoharie Counties, PO Box 852, Cobleskill, NY 12043. Please visit www.guffinfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Joe’s family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-vincent-oconnor
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 7, 2020