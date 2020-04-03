|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Joseph W. Jason on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the age of 90 at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Joseph was born on August 19, 1929 in Amsterdam, NY, the son of the late Joseph Dziewierz and Mary Drzal Dziewierz. Joseph and his wife resided in Saratoga Springs and had a fun filled life together. Joseph was proud to service his country in the U.S. Marine Corp as a chef in his earlier years. When he completed serving his country he went to work for General Electric in Schenectady where he retired. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and carpentry. He had a big heart and would help anyone with anything without being asked. He was especially proud of his grandsons: one successfully opened the brewery of his dreams and the other has a successful career in Translation Project Management. He is survived by his wife Beverly Jason of 68 years and his daughter, Kathleen Leary. He leaves behind two grandsons, Christopher Leary of Florida and Mason Leary of Colorado. Joseph is also survived by his sister, Violet Bubniak along with several nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation in our nation, Joseph’s service will be private.It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Joseph’s wife Beverly Jason, today April 3, 2020, a separate obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-w-jason
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 4, 2020