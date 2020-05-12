Wilton, NY- Joshua Scott Burke, 29 of Wilton, NY entered his eternal resting place on May 8, 2020. Josh was a master barber most recently at Regal Barbershop. He took great pride in free hair cut community service and his relationships he had with his barber brothers and mentors. Josh is survived by and will be deeply missed by the love of his life and pride and joy, Jayden Joshua Burke; his parents, Milton and Danielle Burke; his sister whom he adored, Rachelle Burke (Brock Lowell); his uncle, Scott Seeley (Danielle); his aunt, Diane Tiago (Carl); as well as many cousins and friends he considered family. Josh was met with open arms by his maternal grandparents, Edgar and Rita Seeley; his paternal grandmother, Bertha May Burke; his godmother, Sandra Nappi and friends lost too soon. Due to the ongoing COVID19 Pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Memorial contributions in Joshua’s name may be made to The Saratoga Prevention Counsel, https://preventioncouncil.org/donate/ or directly to his son Jayden Burke, 3 Fenimore Place, Gansevoort, NY 12831. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joshua-scott-burke
Published in The Saratogian from May 12 to May 13, 2020.