Joshua Scott Burke
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilton, NY- Joshua Scott Burke, 29 of Wilton, NY entered his eternal resting place on May 8, 2020. Josh was a master barber most recently at Regal Barbershop. He took great pride in free hair cut community service and his relationships he had with his barber brothers and mentors. Josh is survived by and will be deeply missed by the love of his life and pride and joy, Jayden Joshua Burke; his parents, Milton and Danielle Burke; his sister whom he adored, Rachelle Burke (Brock Lowell); his uncle, Scott Seeley (Danielle); his aunt, Diane Tiago (Carl); as well as many cousins and friends he considered family. Josh was met with open arms by his maternal grandparents, Edgar and Rita Seeley; his paternal grandmother, Bertha May Burke; his godmother, Sandra Nappi and friends lost too soon. Due to the ongoing COVID19 Pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Memorial contributions in Joshua’s name may be made to The Saratoga Prevention Counsel, https://preventioncouncil.org/donate/ or directly to his son Jayden Burke, 3 Fenimore Place, Gansevoort, NY 12831. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joshua-scott-burke


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 12, 2020
Danielle, Scott and family, I am so deeply sorry to hear of Josh's passing and hope that time will heal this wound.
Susan Eveland
May 12, 2020
Lavender Fields Mixed Flower Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brittany Petro
May 12, 2020
We are so sorry! Josh was a wonderful person. Our love to you all. We are broken hearted.
Georgene & Carl Utter
Friend
May 12, 2020
To Joshua's Family and Friends,
Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
May 12, 2020
My heart breaks for you all
Susan Hayes-Masa
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved