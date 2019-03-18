|
Saratoga Springs, NYJoy M. (Layton, Ganisin) Smith, age 78, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by her family.Joy was born in Binghamton, NY, but spent most of her adult life raising her family in Liverpool, NY.She is predeceased by her mother, Minnie O'Brinsky; sister, Faith Wilmarth; and husbands, Michael Ganisin and Thomas Smith.She is the beloved mother of Michelle (Daniel) Larkin, Karen Faraone, Julie Cassidy, and Daniel Smith; loving grandmother to Jeremy Ganisin, Destiny Walker, Shane (Amanda) Larkin, Erica (Patrick Mercurio) Larkin and Paul Smith; great-grandmother to Dayton Pendry and Grace Larkin. She will be missed by many, including her sister-in-law Joanne Wargo; niece, Margie Williams and dear friend Annie Brough.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian New England Congregational Church in Saratoga Springs, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of donations, the family would be honored to have you do a good deed in Joy's name.Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joy-m-layton-ganisin-smith
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 19, 2019