Hartford, South Glens Falls, and Schuylerville NY - Joyce Bruce LaPierre 87, passed away on February 27, 2019 with her son by her side.Born December 16, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Waite Bruce and Edward Bruce.Joyce proudly worked at the Glens Falls Hospital as a laboratory technologist and later as supervisor of the blood bank. She retired in 1993 after 46 years of dedicated service. After retirement she spent much of her free time visiting with friends, siblings and their children. Family and friends were very important to Joyce and she will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor.In her younger years Joyce enjoyed activities such as downhill and water skiing, boating, and camping on Lake George and in the Adirondacks. She always enjoyed vacations in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, and Southern Maine.Joyce is predeceased by her husband Francis LaPierre and her five siblings, Edward Bruce, Barbara Flewelling, John Bruce, Leo Bruce and Mary Beecher.She is survived by her son, Stephen LaPierre; her sisters in law, Marion DeHeer and Frances Bruce; many cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 3pm Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville. Spring burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery.Friends may call on Sunday from 1-3pm prior to the service at the funeral home.Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joyce-bruce-lapierre
