Joyce M. D'Andrea
Saratoga Springs, NY - Joyce M. D’Andrea, 88, passed away September 20, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center. Born June 11, 1932 in Saratoga Springs to Harold and Marie (Howard) Remington as one of the Remington triplets. Joyce enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also loved taking walks through Saratoga and visiting with patrons of the family restaurant, The Old Firehouse. Along with her parents, Joyce is predeceased by her husband Frank “Demsky” D’Andrea, brother Harold Remington and her triplet sister June Coleman. She is survived by her triplet sister Janet Hersh, her sisters Pauline Mangino and Dawn Murray as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s name to the Wesley Health Care Center, 131 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373). Online remembrances may be made at: www.burkefuneralhome.comwww.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joyce-m-dandrea


Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
