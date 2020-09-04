1/
Judith DiRocco
Judith DiRocco, age 78, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.Born in New York, NY, Judith was a daughter of the late James and Elizabeth McDonald. Judith enjoyed aqua aerobics, was an avid reader of books, and loved to travel with her husband. She was a Social Studies teacher for Saratoga Springs City School District for many years.Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Anthony P DiRocco; daughters Valerie DiRocco-Ruskin (Stephen) of Clifton Park, NY, and Ann Marie DiRocco of Charlotte, NC; and one sister Elizabeth McDonald Phillips of Murrells Inlet, SC.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made be made to the American Cancer Society or Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital.A Memorial Service will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church.An online guest book is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.comGoldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling the arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/judith-dirocco

Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
