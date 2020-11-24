GREENFIELD CENTER - Justin Gilboy, age 39, passed away on Friday, November 19,2020 at Albany Medical Center with his family at his side. He was born on November 7, 1981in Saratoga Springs, NY. Son of Robert Gilboy Jr. and Debra Morris Gilboy. Justin worked at JFL Builders as a framer. He was an avid hunter. Justin loved football especially cheering on the Giants; also loved watching boxing and golf. Justin is survived by his son, Caeden Gilboy; fiancé, Alyssa Holmes and her son Damian; brothers, Jeremy Gilboy (Kathryn), Joshua Gilboy (Courtney); nieces, Nevaeh Gilboy, Sakarah Gilboy and Alexis Sowle; nephew, Jerdyn Gilboy; many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed by all. He is preceded in death by his grandfather James H. Morris. A funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Sunday November 29, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, New York. Family and friends will be held from 10 am to 12 pm prior to the service. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/justin-gilboy