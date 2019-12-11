|
Karen Marie Christopher, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, New York, following a struggle from ovarian cancer.She was born on December 31, 1952 and was the daughter of Daniel and Marie (Markert) Barch of Ludlow, Massachusetts.Karen graduated from Ludlow High School in 1970 and attended The University of Massachusetts in Amherst Massachusetts and continued her education at Westfield State, College in Westfield, Massachusetts. She was a music major and played the oboe for many orchestras. Karen loved all kinds of music, especially classical. She would constantly whistle all day long. Her education also consisted of Information Technology and computer programming which took her into the business world as a Programmer. She worked in this field for the General Electric Company in Schenectady, New York and Key Bank in Albany, New York.Karen’s second passion was the love of animals. She could not turn down the acceptance of rescue animals especially dogs. At one point she owned 6 dogs and 3 cats and a couple of guinea pigs. She ventured down to Hattiesburg, Mississippi after the hurricane Katrina. She spent a week there as volunteer in helping the rescue of devastated dogs and brought back Hattie (we all called him Scruffy). People will remember Karen walking our dogs; Lily, Trixie, Butch, Maxx, Poodle, Angel, Trinity, Yoda, Clover and Hattie down Rowling Hills Drive in Wilton, NY and the streets of Cambridge, NY. Our cats would welcome them home; Whitey, Zora, Jasmine, Peter, Buster, Sophie, Cougar, Tobey, Puppy, Meso and Sunset.Karen was a very spiritual person. She was a disciple of the Self Realization Fellowship and follower of the writings of Yogananda Paramahansa but attended services of all denominations. She enjoyed going to Northway Church in Malta, New York.Karen is survived by her husband, Dale Christopher of Cambridge, New York and four children. Kimberley Olmstead Morris of Swanzey, New Hampshire and two grandchildren, Spencer Daniel and Eve, Kimberley’s father Richard Olmstead of Keene, New Hampshire, Evan A. Christopher and his wife Melissa of Parker, Colorado, Paul M. Christopher and Julia C. Christopher. She is also survived by her brother Brian Barch of Ludlow, Massachusetts and sister Christine Petropolis Barch of Granby, Massachusetts. She is also survived by three nephews, Kyle Barch, Ryan Barch and Christopher Petropolis, and one niece, Athena Petropolis.Karen was a wonderful wife to Dale and a fantastic mother to her children. She will be missed by all.The family has decided on a Celebration of Karen’s Life in the spring of 2020. Details are not yet known at this point, but all will be notified at the appropriate time.In lieu of lowers people are asked to donate to Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield Center, NY 12833 and/or Adirondack Save-A-Stray, 4880 Rt. 9N, Corinth, NY 12822. http://www.lastingmemories.com/karen-marie-christopher
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 12, 2019