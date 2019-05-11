Home

Karl B. Sarro Obituary
GREENWICH - Karl B. Sarro, age 71, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family.He was born on February 14, 1948, in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late Patrick Sarro and Bessie Morris Sarro.Karl was a Selector for Grand Union in Waterford, NY, for many years. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, collecting coins and if he found it and liked it, it became part of his collection.Karl also loved going to the Saratoga Racino and spending time at the Saratoga Racetrack during the summer months, but what he cherished the most was his time spent with his family and friends.Karl is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce Elaine Irish Sarro; sons, Michael Sarro (Katrina), Steven Sarro (Maureen) daughter, Tracy Cline (Sean); brothers, Dennis Sarro (Cynthia), Gene Sarro, Terrence Sarro; sisters, Christina Woodcock (Richard), Karol Woodcock (John); brothers-in-law, Al Irish (Gail), Paul Irish (Jeanie); sisters-in-law, Bunnie Sarro (wife of Patrick), Gloria Irish, Joanne Grant; grandchildren, Allison McCallum, Michael Sarro (Katie), Ryan Sarro (Tanya), Tyler Sarro (Amanda), Paige Cline; great-grandchildren, Ryeder Barody, Lincoln Sarro; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.He is preceded in death by his brothers, Patrick Sarro, Lanson Sarro and sister-in-law, June Sarro.A celebration of life will be held on May 16, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm, at the American Legion, 6 Clancy St., Schuylerville, NY 12871.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/karl-b-sarro
Published in The Saratogian on May 12, 2019
