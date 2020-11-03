Tennessee - Katherine Nelson, age 60, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her aunt Carol and uncle Gerald Nelson of Rock Springs, Colorado. Additionally she is survived by her aunt Judy Parks of Saratoga Springs, aunt Karen Stevens of Gansevoort, and several cousins, as well as her beloved fiancé, Mike Record of Queensbury. Kathy is predeceased by her mom, Barbara Nelson and dad, Charles Nelson.Kathy graduated from Saratoga Springs High School and attended the College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY. Kathy genuinely cherished and loved animals, especially her numerous dogs and cats. She also loved to travel and was a very gifted photographer. She enjoyed drawing and painting and truly had an artistic gift that touched all who encountered her. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her mother, as well as visiting her beloved aunt and uncle in Wyoming. Kathy touched the lives of her friends and family with her kind, sweet nature and generosity of spirit. She will be missed by her many friends, family and loved ones very sincerely.Donations may be made in her name to the SPCA or the American Cancer Society
, both charities close to her heart.Burial will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11am at the St. Peters Cemetery in Saratoga Springs.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
