SARATOGA SPRINGS - Kathleen Ann Stanko, age 64, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). She was at her home in Saratoga Springs with her family at her side.She was born on October 6, 1955 in Fayetteville, WV, the daughter of John Ambrose Lawrence and Lois Ann Pelletier Lawrence.Kathleen was a Marketing Manager for several Saratoga Springs based architectural firms. In her past time, she enjoyed reading, yoga, cross country skiing, hiking, kayaking and was an active volunteer in the community, which included sitting on the Board of Rebuilding Together. Kathleen loved being a grandmother and found great joy spending time with her family and friends. Sisters’ Day always made her smile and she looked forward to it every week!Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Stanko; son, Michael Phillip Stanko (Vanessa); daughters, JenaferCarelli (Christopher), Zari Partridge (Andrew); sisters, Patricia Jenison (Lewis), Angela Lawrence, Barbara Jenison; sisters in-law, Tessa Ann Kanjanapone (Vallop), Mary Frances Leary; grandchildren, Odin, Sage, Noah, Nicholas;nieces, nephews and many friends who will miss her dearly.Kathleen is preceded in death by her beloved parents and her brother, John Joseph Lawrence.In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has opted to postpone services. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences and updates regarding services, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.Kathleen donated her brain to the Mayo Clinic to help facilitate PSP research, so in lieu of flowers, the family prefers a tribute donation to CurePSP at www.psp.org. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathleen-ann-stanko
Published in The Saratogian from May 29 to May 31, 2020.