The most beautiful Kathleen Anne Ernst passed away peacefully Thursday evening, December 12th, surrounded by her loving family in her home.Kathleen was born March 12, 1941, to parents, Robert A. Kincaid and Anna C. Zambuto, in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Franklin K. Lane High school in 1958.In 1959 Kathleen married the love of her life, Matthew J. Ernst. This past January, they celebrated 60 wonderful years of marriage. Together Matt and Kathy started Matts Servicenter, where she worked for 57 years.Kathleen would light up any room as soon as she walked in. Ever a lady, she always looked beautiful and had an incredible sense of style. She loved her shoes, boots, wedges, and sandals. Her advice, friendship, sense of humor, and love was second to none. She loved horses and owned many standardbred racehorses with daughter, Lora. She loved dancing, celebrating, cooking, and baking. Lovingly known as Grandmoo to her grandchildren, Kathleen was always happiest when surrounded by family. She always hosted family holidays, creating a lifetime of happy memories and traditions for her family to have and keep in their hearts. Her kind spirit and generous heart will truly be missed.Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Anna, and her son, Matthew J. Ernst Jr.She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Matthew J. Ernst, daughter, Lora Diggins (Patrick), son, Joseph Ernst (Kimberly), and daughter, Patricia Ernst. Her grandchildren: Kathleen Lomaestro (Michael), Melissa Fitzpatrick (Jim), Anne Kelley (Tyler), Jennifer Grandy (Alex), Joseph Ernst, Danielle Ernst, and Jacqueline Ernst. Her great-grandchildren and loves of her life, James Fitzpatrick, Addison Kelley, Cecilia Lomaestro, George Fitzpatrick, Margaret Lomaestro, Maeve Grandy, and Olivia Kelley. Her brother, Robert Kincaid (Helen), of ElPaso, Texas, and sister Ruth Priest (John) of Wilton, NY, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.Respecting Kathleen's wishes, all services will be held privately.In memory of Kathleen, please consider donating to ocrahope.org or .Online condolences may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.comArrangments are in the care of, Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lale Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathleen-ernst
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 17, 2019