Kathleen Marie Feron died at her home in Pawling, NY at age 52 on October 2, 2019 after a long struggle with Frontotemporal Degeneration, a rare memory disorder.Born on July 14, 1967 on Long Island, NY with flaming red hair and a deep love for animals, Kate grew up in Pawling, NY, graduating from Pawling High School in 1985 before heading to Delaware Valley University to study Animal Science. After graduating in 1989, Kate headed back to Pawling where she began working at Akindale Farm, a thoroughbred breeding and training facility where she had previously worked summer jobs. John Hettinger, the owner of Akindale, quickly realized Kate’s talent with horses and she became the Farm Manager. In 1998, she also obtained her trainer’s license becoming one of the few women in New York state to become a trainer.From her very first horse, My Mythical Rose, to the last Stakes winner, she bred Fourstar Crook (whom she called Stella because she was stellar) Kate’s career as a Thoroughbred Racing trainer was impressive. Her career winnings were over 2.8 million, and she won stakes races with both My Dinah and Them There Eyes. Overall she had 49 wins. She also she won a New York Breeder’s Award this year and was a member of the Akindale Trust.She leaves behind her beloved spouse Ray Galluscio who faithfully attended her throughout her illness. Also her dear daughter Kathleen Isabella Galluscio, her greatest joy; her father David Feron (Mary) of St Helena Island, SC, mother Myrna Cherrix (Bill) of New Milford, CT, and sisters Carrie Feron (Michael Kelly) Holmes, NY and Nancy Nielsen (Gary) Woodbury, CT; and nieces and nephew Charlotte Anderer and Jonathan and Elizabeth Nielsen.The family asks that she be remembered in any way that honors animals, including the Akindale Thoroughbred Rescue, as well as the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.Thanks to Hospice of the Hudson Valley as well Peggy Tryonoviech and Diane Bissett, who have earned our eternal gratitude.Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, October 4th from 4-8 PM at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY. A Celebration of her Life will be at the funeral home Saturday at 10 AM; doors open at 9. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathleen-marie-feron
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 5, 2019