Kathleen O'Brien
Saratoga County - Kathleen O’Brien, 63, of Galway, NY, passed away Saturday May 23, 2020. Kathleen was a resident at The Sentinel of Amsterdam, NY.Kathleen was born in Englewood, NJ on September 23, 1956 a daughter of the late Eugene and Jean Becker O’Brien. She was a graduate of Pascack Hills High School in Montvale, NJ and received her Associates Degree from Centenary College in Hackettstown, NJ.Kathleen worked most of her career as an Administrative Assistant. She worked at NBC in New York City for many years. Her last position was with MVP Healthcare in Schenectady, NYKathleen enjoyed her rescued animals. They were her children. She also enjoyed pet sitting for many families in the Saratoga Springs area. Kathy loved living in the Adirondack area taking advantage of many of the activities offered.She is survived by a sister, Nancy O’Brien of South Glens Falls, NY and brother, Eugene O’Brien and his wife Susan of Monroe, NY. Nephews, Greg Wichser of Waterford, NY, Brendan O’Brien of Ballston Spa, NY, Mark O’Brien of Denver, CO. and Grandniece Isabel O’Brien of Ballston Spa NY.Due to the Covid-19 Outbreak, funeral services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave., Amsterdam, NY 12010. Please visit the online memorial and sign the virtual guest registry to support the family at www.brbsfuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathleen-obrien


Published in The Saratogian from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
