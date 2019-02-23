Malta, NY - Kathleen R. Greiner entered into the arms of the Lord on Friday (February 22, 2019) at Saratoga Hospital, surrounded by family and friends after fighting a valiant battle with a series of debilitating illnesses.Born on November 22, 1946 in Schenectady, NY, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Anthony & Junace Romania. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Chuck; two brothers, Bill Romania of White Plains, NY and Anthony Romania of Chandler, AZ; sons Brandt, Jeremy and Evan and daughter Brittany; and beloved grandchildren Ava, Mayson, Easton and Aiden.Kathleen graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1964 and from St. Catherine’s Infant Home as a Child Care Technician, working for several years at St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam, NY and St. Francis in Hartford, CT. She then moved back to New York with her husband to begin the life of a loving parent, which she enjoyed so very much.Kathy gave much time to her church and faith community, both individually and with her husband, in speaking to faith groups throughout the Albany Roman Catholic diocese, facilitating life-sharing experiences in the Pre-Cana movement while serving her St. Peter’s parish of Saratoga Springs as a lector and environmental consultant. Her loss will be felt by the multitude of people she touched in a life devoted to nurturing and caregiving. In her later years she was accepted as a member of the Dominican Associates of Peace.The family wishes to thank Dr. Sanjay Taneja for his devoted concern and the many specialists and staff at Saratoga Hospital whose efforts made Kathleen’s last few months more peaceful.Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7pm Monday (Feb. 25) in the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, concluding with a Christian Wake Service at 7pm.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Tuesday in the Church of St. Peter and her final resting will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to The Church of Saint Peter, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, The Dominican Sisters of Peace c/o Dominican Retreat and Conference Center, 1945 Union St., Niskayuna, NY 12309 or to Mary’s Haven Hospice Residence, 35 New Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway.Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathleen-r-greiner Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary