STILLWATER – Kathryn “Kay” Cassier, 96, of Stillwater, NYdied at her home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George and Anna Hulka. Kay was born March 10, 1923 in Victory Mills and grew up on the family dairy farm in Saratoga. She graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1940. She worked for the NYS Department of Labor and retired in 1988. She was a long time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Saratoga Springs.Kay enjoyed gardening, was an avid reader, and was an accomplished knitter and crocheter. Many family members were gifted with her colorful knitted hats, mittens, scarves and blankets. She loved birds, was a member of the Audubon Society and eagerly awaited the return of the hummingbirds each spring. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and caring for her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed watching her great grandchildren grow and explore the world. Mimi will be missed by all.Kay was predeceased by her husband, Albert; infant daughter, Kathleen; brothers Paul (Betty) Hulka, George (Shirley) Hulka, Daniel Hulka; sisters Betty (Henry) Clark, Joey (Chuck) Zetterstrom; brothers-in-law Ken Prescott, Robert Grubb, Dave Downing, George Cassier, Henry (Ruth) Cassier, Frank Bunzey and sister-in-law, Laura Cassier.She is survived by her children, Al (Stefanie) Cassier, Gary (Alice Taylor) Cassier, Nancy (Jim) Staffield; sisters Anne Grubb, Helen Downing, Frances Bunzey; sisters-in-law Joyce Hulka, Catherine Cassier; grandchildren, Andrew Cassier, Lauren (Tony) Lavigne, Mara (Chris Davern) Staffield, Jillian (Chris) Howard; great grandchildren, Veronica, Cora and Austin Lavigne, several nieces and nephews and neighbors Jane and Gilbert (Gibby) Travis. The family would like to thank her Community Hospice staff and her caregivers Lisa, Chris, Jill M, Jill D, Robyn, Melissa and Jody for their kind and loving care. Visitation will be held at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville NY 12118 on Saturday from 11AM – 12PM. A service to celebrate Kay’s life will be held at 12PM with Pastor Adam Wiegand officiating. Burial will follow in theStillwater Union Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 149 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, the Stillwater Free Library, PO Box 485, Stillwater NY12170 or Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Rd., Greenfield Center, NY 12833.To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathryn-kay-cassier
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 30, 2019