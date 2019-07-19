Saratoga Springs, NY – Kathryn “Kitty/Mama” Grant, a longtime resident of Saratoga Springs, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 17th at Orange Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of Catherine and Reginald Robarge. Kitty worked for over 30 years as a Legal Secretary at McMahon & Coseo in downtown Saratoga Springs. A marathon Scrabble player, she could talk, laugh and drink tea for hours on end. The doors to Mama and Papa’s house were always open and hugs were never in short supply. Kitty’s children and grandchildren were the light of her life. Mama Kitty will be remembered for her amazing love, wit, willingness to do for others, and most of all, her strength and unmatched devotion to her family. What made her happy was making others happy! She is predeceased by her husband, best friend, and one true love, Carl Grant, who passed away in March of 2018. He surely met her in Heaven with a bouquet of flowers, because he loved giving them to her even though she didn’t want him to waste his money! Kitty is survived by her two daughters, Regine Brosseau (Joe Spordone) of Chester, NY and Dorine Caswell (Chip) of Fremont, NH; two sons, Jeffrey Grant (Diane) of Jordan, NY, and Timothy Grant (Janice) of Alamosa, CO, and her sister and best friend, Dorothy Crimmins (Raymond) of Staten Island, NY. She also leaves behind her loving grandchildren, Corine Rishkel (Joey) of Goshen, NY, Connor Brosseau of Chester, NY, Carly and Caden Caswell of Fremont, NH, Patrick Grant (Heather) of Montgomery Village, MD, Phillip Grant of Charlotte NC, Erin Grant (Josh Mashaw) of Ballston Spa, NY, Renee and Collin Grant of Alamosa, CO and 3 great granddaughters, Kali Grant of Montgomery Village, MD, and Genevieve and Adora Mashaw of Ballston Spa, NY, as well as her very special niece and nephews, Mary Coffey (Phil Blitz), Michael Coffey, James Coffey (Sandra) of Staten Island, NY and Thomas Coffey of Irving, TX, along with several other beloved nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to the calling hours for Kitty on Friday, July 26th, 2019 from 4-7 pm at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 27th at 10 am at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home and burial will immediately follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Saratoga Springs, NY. Kitty very much cherished her loyal rescue dog, Sweetie Magnolia. In lieu of flowers, her family would very much appreciate donations to Sweetie’s saviors at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204 or to The Spagnoli Family Cancer Center at Orange Regional Medical Center, 707 E. Main Street, Middletown, NY 10940. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathryn-grant Published in The Saratogian on July 23, 2019