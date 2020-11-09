SARATOGA SPRINGS – Kathryn M. King, age 63, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home with her beloved husband and family at her side. She was born on April 14, 1957 in Greenfield, NY, the daughter of the late Roger and Ruth Deyo. Kathryn graduated from Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1975. She was a housekeeper for The Eddy House Bed and Breakfast for 20 years. In her later years she bartended at the VFW and American Legion Post 70, in which she was an avid member of both. She had an eccentric and loving personality who would be described as always making people feel welcomed and part of the family. She was a Wizard of Oz fanatic and collector. She enjoyed gardening, hiking, collecting knick knacks, making new friends and creating great memories with all who surrounded her. Kathryn is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, William King; son, Nicholas King (Brandi); daughter, Afton King; brother, Brian Deyo (Lisa); sisters, Connie Brewer, Carol Deyo and many friends who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Douglas Deyo and Gary Deyo. Family and friends may call from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of our staff and every guest. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathryn-m-king