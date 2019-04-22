|
|
Ballston Spa - Kelly Collins, 60, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Niskayuna, NY on February 14, 1959. Kelly was a truck driver and drove for Carman Fuel for many years.Kelly was an avid NY Rangers fan and loved listening to Pink Floyd and Lynyrd Skynyrd. He enjoyed his John Deere tractor and watching Fox News. Kelly could often be seen with his dog Gunner, his constant companion.Kelly was a hardworking, well respected man. He was a loving husband and father who protected his family. He was the dad that could answer any question and the friend that would always be there to lend a hand, never complaining.He was predeceased by his father Charles Collins, Sr. Kelly is survived by his wife Doreen; children James Collins, Charles Collins III and Amy Collins; mother Eleanor “Lenny” Wagner; sister Sherrie Collins; stepmother Kris Rafferty; stepsister Erin Lowery; and his large extended family.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 25 from 10am to 11am at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 11am. Burial will follow in Middle Grove Cemetery.Memorial contributions in memory of Kelly may be made to Corinth Youth Hockey c/o Dave Barrass 149 County Route 10, Corinth, NY 12822.The family would like to thank the staff of Saratoga Hospital ICU for their care and compassion.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kelly-collins
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 23, 2019