Kelly Colleen "Quinn" Pratt of Saratoga Springs NY passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday July 11, 2019, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was 57 years old.

Born June 25 1962 in Kingston, NY, Kelly was the youngest of six children born to William Paul Quinn and Margaret Katherine "Knappman" Quinn.

Kelly graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1980, and lived in Saratoga her entire life. Kelly worked as she lived in the service of others. She enjoyed many years as a member of the staff at Skidmore College, followed by her work with developmentally disabled people at AIM Services and most recently as a one on one aid for students at BOCES.

Kelly lived for her family and their care. Her children and grand children were her reason for being, and she gave so much of herself to make sure they were cared for. She was mother to all. If her children loved you, she loved you. She lived life to the fullest, and no matter the struggle life brought she found light in every circumstance. She gave her family strength, resolve and a will to keep pushing forward.

Kelly spent the last 30 years of her life building family and memories with her wife and best friend Dawn. You never found one without the other far behind.

Kelly had a close bond with her siblings, brother Terry and sisters Donna, Sharon and Barbara with whom she shared coffee dates and looked forward to with excitement. There were two long time friendships that meant the world to Kelly, Kendra Heeney and Valarie Crawford. Our family would like to personally extend our thanks and eternal love for these two women for the joy and companionship they provided her during the best and most difficult times through out her life.

Kelly was predeceased by her parents, and her eldest brother William Paul Quinn Jr. The family takes peace in knowing they are all now reunited in the arms of our Lord.

Kelly is survived in life and love by her wife Dawn Lee. Her children Maggie ( Caleb, Cheyanne and Cadence), Andy and his wife Danielle (Ashley, Michael, Austin, Siarah, Cassidy, Damon and Jaden) Jeremy and his wife Beth (Joshua, Kaylee and Braiden) Samantha (Maddie), Desiree (Tyler, Austin, Destinee and Jason Jr.) and Raymond (RJ). Two great grandchildren, Paitin and Kayden and her Goddaughter who she absolutely adored, Rachel. She is also survived by her siblings Sharon Rich (Jack), Barbara Oliver, Donna Marcellus (Jay) and Terry Quinn, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10-11 am on Thursday, July 18 2019 at William J Burke and Son/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 11am at the funeral home and a burial will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road Schuylerville. Published in The Saratogian on July 17, 2019