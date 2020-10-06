1/1
Kendall TenEyck
Ballston SpaIt is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our sweet baby girl Kendall. Kendall TenEyck passed away at home surrounded by her loving family, on October 4, 2020, after a fifteen month battle with brain cancer. Kendall was born on January 28, 2017, to Jeremiah and Julie TenEyck.Kendall fought with such bravery over the last fifteen months. The doctor said that she never once complained about any treatment or procedure that she had to undergo. She loved her identical twin sister so much, along with her four other siblings.Some of her favorite things were swimming, reading, singing songs, being outside and most of all spending time with her family. She loved fiercely each day and truly loved her snuggle time.She is loved and cherished by her parents Jeremiah and Julie, brothers Cole and Blake and sisters Laney, Khloe and Quinn. She is also loved by grandparents Terry and Sharon TenEyck of Ballston Spa, NY and John and Donna Webster of Warrensburg, NY; great grandmother Barbara Lloyd; aunts and uncles and “ohs,” Jim and Alicia TenEyck, Audra TenEyck and Mike Cudahy, Jessica and Jeff Monroe; and cousins Hunter and Carson TenEyck, Tanner, Abram and Kahlen Monroe.Calling hours will be held today, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. The family encourages all who knew Kendall to attend to share memories and celebrate her life. Social distancing and facemasks are required.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 139 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY 12208 or American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kendall-teneyck


Published in The Saratogian from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
October 6, 2020
I don't really know you or your family. But, to lose a beautiful child like Kendell, or any child, is just positively heart wrenching. Please know that I, and I'm sure countless others, are praying for God's peace for you and your precious family during this very difficult time. =O=O=O
Alice Pike
